Tipperary deaths notices for Thursday, May 13

The death has occurred of Joe Dooley of 22 St Canices Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary on Wednesday, May 12.

He is deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife of 51 years Maudie, son Joe, daughter Monica, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Emily, Jake, Robyn, Eva, Harry, MJ and Bobby, sister Brid. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Michael and sister Peggy.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Maura (Margaret) Dooley (née Burns) Milford, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Maura passed away peacefully at Bushypark Nursing Home, Borrisokane on Tuesday, May 11.She is predeceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maree, Majella, Gráinne, Olive, and her sons Viv and Paul, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Nonie and Nuala, her brothers Willie and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Removal from Milford on Friday morning, May 14 to SS.Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane. Maura’s funeral shall be in accordance with the current Covid-19 regulations. Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on webcam: www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Catherine) Hickey (née Dunne), Georgespark Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Threecastles, Kilkenny.

Kathleen died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 12. Predeceased recently by her husband Sean and brothers Marty and Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Patrick, Kenneth and Nicloa, Patrick's partner Jackie, brothers Eamon, Denis and Pat, sister Lil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am (Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Auglish Cemetery. As per Covid 19 Government directives please comply with guidelines regarding face covering, social distancing and hand shaking. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided.

The Hickey family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their help and understanding at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Victor Mitchell, Mount Bulter, Roscrea, Tipperary

He died peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital on May 12.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gillian, son Frankie, daughters Jennifer, Rowena, Anne Louise and Natasha, sons-in-law Gearoíd and Sean, grandchildren Jake, Adam and Gavin, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Private removal from his residence on Friday at 11.20am (travelling in the old Dublin Road, up Castle Street, down Rosemary Street and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.noon (Max 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Cronans Church of Ireland, Church Street, Roscrea.

Victor's Funeral Mass can be viewed on: stcronanscluster.ie

House Strictly Private Please.