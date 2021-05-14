Tipperary crime: Two men arrested following alleged fight on Roscrea street

TWO men were arrested following an alleged fight on Castle Street in Roscrea last week.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 1pm on Thursday, May 6. It is understood that the row was preceded by an earlier incident involving a number of parties at a fuel station at Ashbury.

Two males, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and detained for questioning.

They appeared before court in Nenagh last Monday. One was remanded in custody while the second man was released on conditional bail.

Gardaí also responded to an altercation involving a number of individuals at Marian Estate, Newport, at around 1pm last Friday.

Two males were arrested in relation to public disorder offences and the matter remains under investigation.