Tipperary farming: analysis shows huge gap on price paid by processors

A new milk price analysis completed by the IFA Dairy Committee shows significant differences between the milk price paid by 11 milk processors across the country.

The analysis, based on 89 cows producing 500,000l through a spring calving system using the Teagasc Moorepark spring-calving supply profile, is based on the revenue generated in 2019 and 2020 by a spring calving herd supplying 500,000 litres a year to their milk processor.

It does not include any trading bonuses, fixed price schemes or forward contracts.

The 2019 analysis shows a gap of €16,481 between the highest and lowest payers. In 2020, the gap has widened to €16,896.

The analysis, completed by the committee with senior dairy policy executive Aine O’Connell, is based on milk statements supplied by farmers to the dairy committee.

It ranks processors in order of the annual income that would be generated and is adjusted for milk constituents.

Committee chair Stephen Arthur said the purpose of this analysis was to allow farmers to compare prices paid by milk processors on a like-for-like basis.

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality it’s the milk quality that has improved,” he said.

“This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years,” he said.

“We believe the analysis will provide more price transparency, and we plan to publish it on an annual basis,” he said.

For report details see www.ifa.ie/MPAReport