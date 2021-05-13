Council approves grants for upkeep of 33 Tipperary burial grounds
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors have approved 33 grants worth €22,600 to community groups maintaining burial grounds around the District that stretches from Ballinure to Carrick-on-Suir.
Burial Grounds Grants ranging between €600 and €800 were approved at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s latest monthly meeting.
They were proposed by Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne of Sinn Féin and seconded by Carrick-on-Suir MD chairman Cllr Kevin O’Meara, Independent.
Grants of €800 were approved for the upkeep of the following burial grounds and cemeteries: Ballinalacken, Glengoole; St Joseph’s, Ballingarry; Ballingarry Church new graveyard, River Street Burial Ground, Killenaule; Peppardstown, St Johnstown, Killenaule; Lanespark, Cooleagh, Fethard; Crosscannon, Killenaule, the Famine Graveyard in Carrick-on-Suir; Tullamaine, Fethard; Killmaclough, Fethard; Rathcoole, Fethard; Cloneen’s new burial ground. Grants of €600 are awarded for the maintenance of: St Patrick’s Churchyard, Faugheen; Newtown Graveyard; Ballyneale Parish Graveyard, Grangemockler Parish Graveyard; Woodhouse Burial Ground Committee; Mogorban Parish Church; St Mary’s Churchyard, Killenaule; Dualla Burial Ground; Carrick-on-Suir Workhouse Burial Ground; Kilmurray Burial Ground, Carrick-on-Suir; Ahenny burial ground, Ballingarry old church graveyard, Killusty Church of the Sacred Heart, Lismolin burial ground, Modeshill, Mullinahone burial ground, Calvary Graveyard, Everardsgrange burial ground, Cloneen old burial ground.
