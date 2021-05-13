Gardaí arrest man following hit and run collision in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the hit and run traffic collision in Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Shortly before 7am on Wednesday, May 13, gardaí received a report of a two car traffic collision at Kilheffernan Roundabout, Clonmel, in which the driver of one of the cars failed to remain at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Following enquiries by gardaí, they discovered that the car was stolen from the Lime Court area of Clonmel the day before.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have since received reports that a number of cars were also broken into in the Lime Court and Old Toberaheena areas of Clonmel. Items such as electronic devices, money and documents were stolen during the incidents.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnesses either the collision or any suspicious activity overnight in these areas to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer, said: "I would like to remind everyone to never leave property in your car if possible and ensure your car is locked and alarmed. When we leave items like cash, credit cards, jewellery and electronics on display in our cars, they are clear targets for criminals."