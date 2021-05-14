Deaths in Tipperary Friday 14

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty, Katie) Ryan

Main St., Bansha, Tipperary / Holycross, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty, Katie) RYAN, late of Main St., Bansha and formerly of Clohane Cottage, Holycross, Co. Tipperary, May 12th 2021, in her 97th year, peacefully in the tender and loving care of Joanne and her staff at St. Martha’s Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving niece June (Wade), nephews Pat, Jim and Bill (O Meara), Siobhan, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Kitty will always be greatly missed and will never be forgotten by the extended Maher, Mullaney and O'Dwyer families and also by her special friend Marie Maher.

May she Rest in Peace

Due to Government restrictions on COVID-19, a private family Mass will take place in Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Friday, May 14th, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/brendankerins/live



The death has occurred of Sr. Brigid Roche

Mercy Convent, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Gort, Galway

Sr. Brigid Roche, Mercy Convent, Tipperary Town and formerly Bridge Street, Gort, Co. Galway died peacefully, May 12th, 2021, in the loving care of the staff at Milford Nursing Home, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Kathleen and Ned, her siblings Mary, Annie, Ollie, Kathleen and Michael. Greatly missed by her devoted nephews and nieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces, cousins, relatives, Mercy Sisters and staff at Rosanna Sisters in the South Central Province and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will take place in in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, May 15th, at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery, Gort, Co. Galway.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Fennessy

Connolly Park & Harney's Cross, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Fennessy, Connolly Park and Harney’s Cross, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Willie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Home, Tipperary Town surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Dave and Tom, sisters Mary (Ryan) and Breda (Prendergast), brother-in-law Sean, sisters-in-law Marion and Cornelia, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Willie’s funeral cortege will arrive (via Harney’s Cross) at St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook page or You Tube Channel https://youtu.be/yzMGhB7dW3A. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Joe Dooley

22 St Canices Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

Joe Dooley, 22 St Canices Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife of 51 years Maudie, son Joe, daughter Monica, daughter in law Claire, son in law Mark, grandchildren Emily, Jake, Robyn, Eva, Harry, MJ and Bobby, sister Brid. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Michael and sister Peggy.

Rest in Peace

Joe's funeral cortege will leave Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday morning at 11am travelling to Borris In Ossory via his residence at 22 Canices Terraces to arrive in St Canice Church for mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Borris In Ossory new cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline

Joe's funeral shall be held in accordance with current Covid-19 regulations. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines.



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tomás) CLEARY (Ó Cléirigh)

Killiney, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

CLEARY, Thomas, 12th May 2021 (late of RTÉ, Killiney, and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) Peacefully, in his 96th year, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of the Royal Hospital Donnybrook surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Marie and treasured Dad of Fióna and Órlagh, Daideo dílis to Aifric, Fionn, Ciar, Síofra, and Ailbhe. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Merv and Brian, extended family and friends. Fathach fir. Tá ár laoch imithe uainn.

Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.

Due to on-going HSE and Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Thomas’ Funeral Mass will remain private for immediate family. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass at 11am on Monday, 17th of May, on https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock. If you would like to leave a private message of condolence for the family please use the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of the Royal Hospital Donnybrook. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Newtown Park, Blackrock Tel: (01) 2804454.