Deaths in Tipperary Saturday May 15

The death has occurred of Sylvia Ryan (née Vaughan)

Aherlow Heights, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan (nee Vaughan) Aherlow Heights, Tipperary Town. May 12th 2021. Sylvia, wife of the late Martin (Buddy). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Christina, son Timmy, granddaughter Robyn, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Sunday, 16th May, at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Hazel Leahy (née Scannell)

Barnlough, Bansha, Tipperary

Leahy (nee Scannell) Barnlough, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, May 13, 2021, Hazel, sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, extended family and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private cremation will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Kelly Anne MONAGHAN

Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Tipperary

Monaghan, Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, May 13th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. Kelly Anne, sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Alan and Ninnie, grandmother Kathleen Delaney, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Mass of the Angels takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday at 12 noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/.