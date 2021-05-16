Deaths in Tipperary Sunday May 16

The death has occurred of Christopher Whelan

No 3 Bridge Street, Clogheen, Tipperary

Christopher John Whelan ( No 3, Bridge Street, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary) died peacefully at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Deeply regretted by his wife Pamela, daughter Deborah, sister Ann, niece Dawn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Cremation will take place at 3pm on Monday in the Island Crematorium Cork.

The death has occurred of Theresa Collins (née Ryan)

Tallaght, Dublin / Mullinahone, Tipperary

Collins (née Ryan) Theresa (Kilnamanagh and late of Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary) 15th May 2021 peacefully, at home, in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joe, loving partner of Aidan and special mam of Joey, Robbie and Glen. Theresa will be so dearly missed by her family, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, her much loved grandchildren, relatives, and her wonderful neighbours and friends

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning, May 19th, 2021, at 10am on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-kevins-church-kilnamanagh

All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The Funeral cortege will leave Theresa’s residence at approximately 9.40am. Anyone wishing to line the route are welcome to do so while observing guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

The death has occurred of Tony Costigan

College Hill, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Wednesday the 19th of May at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Tony’s requiem Mass may be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) O'Meara (née O'Sullivan)

Scart, Roscrea, Tipperary

Ellen (Nell) O' Meara (nee O' Sullivan), Mussoorie, Scart, Roscrea. Co Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by her sons Colm and James, daughters Jacqui, Triona, Lorraine and Niamh, sister Maureen, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Ellen's funeral cortege will leave from Doyle's funeral home on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive in St. Cronans Church for mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Ellen's funeral shall be held in accordance with current Covid-19 regulations. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines. If you would like to extend your sympathies, please do so on the condolence page below.