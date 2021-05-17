Patients advised majority of surgery cases going ahead in Mid West, including Tipperary

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in the majority of cases this Monday, May 17, at Nenagh Hospital, University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Ennis Hospital, St John’s Hospital and University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Patients are advised to attend for their appointment/procedure unless contacted directly by the hospital and advised otherwise.

The Emergency Department (ED) at UHL continues to operate 24/7 but is very busy. Members of the public are reminded to consider all care options and only attend the ED in an emergency.

Non urgent patients may experience significant delays. Injury Units are operating in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital and are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm. The Maternity Emergency Unit is available 24-7 and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit continues to operate an appointment only service.

Patients are advised to pay attention to updates as we expect that services are likely to be further disrupted early next week.

Updates on service disruptions will be posted to the HSE Service Disruption Website https://www2.hse.ie/services/ hospital-service-disruptions/ hse-it-system-cyber-attack. html and on the following Twitter accounts @ulhospitals and @hselive and the HSE is encouraging patients to check on these sites for the most up to date information.

We apologise to patients who are experiencing delays and disruptions to our service.



In the context of the ongoing attack on our IT systems, we are also asking our GP colleagues to refrain from sending routine blood samples (e.g. weekly, monthly, six-monthly) to our laboratories until further notice. Sampling is currently limited to urgent requests relating to the immediate management of patients.

The HSE IT teams are working to map out what systems can be brought back online in a safe way and we will issue further advice in due course.