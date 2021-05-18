Mid West patients face cancellations this Tuesday due to HSE IT attack

Services across UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, continue to be adversely impacted by the ransomware attack on HSE IT systems.

The group said that it regretted to announce that from today, this extends to widespread cancellations in scheduled care across our six sites.

From Tuesday, May 18, the following service disruptions are expected across the following hospitals:

- University Hospital Limerick

- University Maternity Hospital Limerick

- Ennis Hospital

- Nenagh Hospital

- St John’s Hospital

- Croom Orthopaedic Hospital

CANCELLATIONS

- All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

- All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled. This is with the exception of time-critical cases and these patients will be called directly in advance.

- All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

- Endoscopy services are cancelled.

GOING AHEAD

- Maternity services including ante-natal clinic

- Dialysis treatment

- Cancer day ward (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)

- Acute Fracture Unit (UHL)

- Vaccination centres at the Radisson Blu Hotel (Limerick), West County Hotel (Ennis) and Abbey Court Hotel (Nenagh)

UNSCHEDULED CARE/EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

The Emergency Department (ED) at UHL continues to operate 24-7 but is very busy. Members of the public are reminded to consider all care options (GP, GP out-of-hours, pharmacy, Injury Unit) and only attend the ED in an emergency.

Non urgent patients may experience significant delays. Injury Units are operating in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital and are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm. The Maternity Emergency Unit is available 24-7 and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit continues to operate an appointment only service.

Patients are advised to pay attention to updates as they expect that services are likely to be further disrupted early next week.

Updates on service disruptions will be posted to the HSE Service Disruption Website www2.hse.ie/ services/hospital-service- disruptions/hse-it-system- cyber-attack.html and on the following Twitter accounts @ulhospitals and @hselive and the HSE encourages patients to check on these sites for the most up-to-date information.