Here comes the summer: Tipperary outdoor swimming pool set to reopen
Ballina outdoor pool: reopening on June 8
Few outside of Ballina will be aware that the lakeside village has its own 25-metre outdoor heated swimming pool.
And with Covid restrictions being eased, Tipperary County Council has announced that you can swim or just splash about in the facility in Ballina Riverside Park from Tuesday, June 8.
The opening times are:
Monday to Friday: 2pm-4pm; 4.30pm-6pm
Saturday / Sunday: 12pm-1.50pm; 2.10pm-4pm; 4.30pm-6.20pm.
The swimming pool office can be contacted on 087-2293793, 2pm-6pm only.
Weather permitting, the pool will remain open until August 29.
The pool is monitored by fully trained lifeguards.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on