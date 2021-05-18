HSE cyber attack: Tipperary cancer patients advised review appointments cancelled

University Hospital Limerick Group has announced that due to the ongoing disruption caused by the cyber attack on HSE IT systems, all routine cancer review appointments at the MidWestern Cancer Centre are cancelled from Thursday, May 20, until further notice.

Services on the cancer day ward, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, will continue to operate

Cancer patients with an appointment for Wednesday, May 19, are advised to attend as scheduled.

If you are scheduled for an urgent review appointment for haematology or oncology, contact 061-482900 for further information.

Dr Denis O’Keeffe, consultant haematologist, University Hospital Limerick, said: “We would like to reassure patients whose review appointments are deferred that their appointments will be reassigned as soon as it is possible to do so and services return to normal. We would like to stress that those patients who are on treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and other ongoing treatments for their cancers can contact us on the above number.”

Meanwhile, the group is again advising people that outpatient department services have been cancelled and that includes paediatric outpatients.

A spokesperson emphasised that these appointments are cancelled unless they call you.