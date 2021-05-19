Tipperary gardaí arrest man, 20s, for offences including shop burglary and trespassing

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a number of offences which took place in Clonmel, Tipperary this month.

Gardaí investigating two attempted burglaries and two burglaries in Clonmel arrested a man, 20s on May 18.

The man was arrested in connection with the following:

Attempted burglary at a shop on May 13

Burglary at a shop on May 14

Trespassing at a house on May 16

Attempted burglary of a pharmacy on May 17

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged in connection with these incidents. He is due to appear before Cashel District Court this Thursday morning.

The man is also charged in relation to possession of small quantities of suspected cannabis herb and diazepam, and two public order incidents, during the same time frame.