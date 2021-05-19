﻿Thieves target car engines for cash - JPC

Drivers are being warned to lock their cars securely in place at all times following a spate of thefts of catalytic converters for the precious metals they contain, that can fetch up to €300 with unregulated scrap dealers.


May’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) with Tipperary Co Council also heard of a new initiative to help the victims of domestic violence. Pharmacies across Tipperary have teamed up with gardaí to show the colour purple in shop windows.


This is a signal for victims to enter the pharmacy and say the phrase “I’m looking for a purple clothes dye” - the key words that alert the pharmacist that the customer is seeking help confidentially.


Chief Supt Derek Smart outlined some of the crime figures for Co Tipperary. There’s been a 0.7% increase in domestic abuse incidents in the year to date, compared with the same period last year.
Breaches of barring and protection and safety orders have decreased by 27.8%. Property crimes including robberies and burglaries are down 27%, from 480 offences to 352. Non aggravated burglaries are down 33%, from 112 to 75: of these residential burglaries have decreased by 22%, while non residential burglaries are down 55%.
Crimes against the person, including murders, assaults, neglects, and child abandonment are up 15%, from 149 offences to 171. Assaults causing harm have increased by 13% (31 to 35), while minor assaults have increased by 24% (76 to 94).
Supt Smart also mentioned possession of firearms (+50%), possession of offensive weapons (-4%) and possession of drugs for personal use (+30%). In traffic, fatal collisions have increased markedly this year, up by 300% (from 1 to 4), while 88 driving while intoxicated offences have been reported this year so far (down 15%).


There’s been a 30% increase in drug driving, said Supt Smart. A notable new addition to policing in this area is the introduction of a mobile activity app on gardaí’s smart phones. This allows gardaí to scan a licence plate and instantly determine the status of the driver's licence, insurance and tax history of the vehicle.


A notable success in combating illegal dumping came on March 10 when gardaí were alerted to a scene near Cahir. A public services card was recovered during a search of the rubbish.
Human waste was repeatedly being disposed of on the road to New Inn. A surveillance operation was launched and the individual was subsequently charged with offences contrary to the waste management act.


In animal welfare, gardaí scored a success on St Patrick’s Day this year, when Thurles gardaí rescued a malnourished bay pony with a serious leg injury from Clover Bog in Two-Mile-Borris.
In drug operations, on April 29, gardaí arrested four people and recovered €19,400 worth of drugs and a number of weapons in Clonmel district, and on April 9, gardai recovered €2,800 worth of cannabis herb during a house search in Borrisokane.


Follow up searches were conducted on two addresses in Portroe, and gardai located €12,000 and €2,040 of cannabis herb in these premises. Two males were arrested and are being prosecuted.
In Roscrea on May 6, an altercation took place between a number of youths in a filling station outside the town. One of them left the scene at speed, and encountered a police patrol which attempted to stop the youth. The vehicle was eventually stopped but the driver fled - he was later arrested and charged with endangerment. In an associated incident in Castle Street, Roscrea, five individuals were involved in a serious incident, said Supt Smart. Two suspects were charged with serious offences and further arrests are expected.