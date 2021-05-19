Tipperary drugs find: Man in court after cannabis valued at €60,000 found in car
A man was before the district court in Nenagh this Tuesday in connection with a major drugs find on the outskirts of the town.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized by gardaí in Nenagh this Monday after gardaí pursued a car that failed to stop at a speed checkpoint in the Nenagh area at around 6pm.
The gardaí later encountered the car outside the Arrabawn Co-op store in Tyone on the Nenagh to Thurles road.
The driver, a male in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving.
On searching the vehicle gardaí discovered a large quantity of cannabis, and the man was detained on suspicion of having drugs for sale or supply
As a result of the discovery a follow-up search was carried out in Limerick and a further arrest was made.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station confirmed that investigations were ongoing.
