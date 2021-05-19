Tipperary people urged to be vigilant as Covid restrictions ease

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging the public to be extra vigilant and act responsibly, in order to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the community as activities and services start to resume.

As of this Monday, all remaining retail can reopen nationwide as part of the phased reopening of society.

This was a welcome phase that reflected and rewards the diligent efforts of the people of Tipperary, Limerick and Clare to stamp out this virus in the community, they said in a statement.

"However, this increased level of activity increases our collective exposure to risk of infection, and our team continues to monitor and manage worrying trends of new cases entering workplaces, causing some onward transmission in households, schools, and other workplaces," they said.

Following a major outbreak after Easter around Nenagh, over 200 cases were recorded in North Tipperary, with Nenagh at one stage having the second highest local rate in the country at 594 per 100,000. This has since fallen to 379 per 100,000.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “Once onward transmission spreads to one or more settings, clusters become increasingly more difficult and complex to manage, rendering communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

“We are seeing evidence of more people working for days while infectious, or showing symptoms of Covid-19, causing a significant number of staff being identified as close contacts. This is extremely high-risk, and I urge businesses to facilitate workers to encourage safe practices in the workplace. The resumption of all retail means employers need to increase their efforts to protect their staff and customers.

“While the rate of infection remains stable in the region, there is potential for Covid to spread in the community. Throughout this period of reopening, the public can optimise its protection against COVID-19 by following the Public Health guidelines while shopping, meeting others, and in the workplace,” Dr Mannix concluded.

Meanwhile, the HSE said that in relation to the significant ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT system, Public Health Mid-West can confirm that it has limited access to telephone and email communication.

"We would like to reassure the public that our team is able to continue monitoring and managing complex Covid-19 cases and outbreaks in the region," they said.