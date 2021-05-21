Nenagh Éire Óg continues fundraising drive as major developments move on

The fundraising for the new hurling wall and astro turf pitch will continue over the coming weeks as we try to meet our target for this phase of the project.

We sincerely thank all of those who have donated to date and thanks also to our team of members who have worked hard over the past number of weeks organising these donations.

With the contracts signed earlier in the week for this phase of the development and the work due to commence in the coming weeks, we ask that you please continue to make your donations, all donations are greatly appreciated.

Further information on this phase of the project/fundraising can be had from Liam Heffernan, Mary Jo O'Reilly or Anne Kennedy.

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot last Monday night, May 17th was €5,100. We thank you all for your continued support of our lotto, those who wish to join can do so through the link on the club website - www.nenagheireog.com.

Membership:The deadline for the payment of membership is now 31st May. With both adults and juveniles back training since last week, we ask that all players please pay their membership immediately. Players will not be covered under the Player Injury scheme unless they have their membership paid. The link to pay is on the club website and all information on how to register for Foireann can also be found here. Membership can also be paid at training to mentors.

Allianz League: Well done to Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris who both started for Tipp in the drawn league game against Cork last weekend. Both were on the scoresheet with Barry scoring two points and Jake scoring a point. Tipp now meet Galway in Semple Stadium next weekend.

Shop Local: As businesses begin to open up after the long lay off, it is now more important than ever to support our local businesses. We have been very fortunate over the years to get great support from our local businesses and so we ask people to continue to shop local and support local.

Tipperary Draw: Congratulations to Philip Ryan who won €200 in last week's Tipperary Draw. Our draw promoters will be collecting any outstanding monies for this year's draw over the next few weeks. The next draw will be held on Fri June 4th.

Stars of the future: underage players back in training at Nenagh Éire Óg

Return To Play: We were thrilled to welcome back to training all adult and juvenile groups last week. The joyous sound of children having fun and enjoying training that was absent from MacDonagh park for too long this season was happily restored last week.

A reminder that everyone must complete their profile registration on Foireann and fill in their Covid health questionnaire on the day of training - please go to www.foireann.ie to do this. Parents will need to do this for underage family members. We ask that you all abide by HSE guidelines on mask wearing and follow our Covid Officer's advice at all times to ensure a safe training environment for all.

Training slots - days and times have been issued on the various WhatsApp groups, welcome back and enjoy!

The Juvenile Club hope to link in with some of the NEO senior hurling team in the coming weeks and leverage their experience from when they were juvenile hurlers and how they developed their skills and passion for our games.

NEO Nursery: Our NEO Nursery (under 5s) will be starting in the next few weeks. Any boy born in 2016 or 2017 that would like to take part are welcome. It will take place on Saturday mornings at 10.00. More information to follow in the next few weeks.



Under 7 boys are back training on Saturday mornings 10am-11am. Boys born in 2014 or 2015 are more than welcome to come along.

Under 9 boys training recommenced this week with over 30 boys at training on both Tuesday and Saturday. Training continues on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 and Saturday morning from 10 to 11. New players are always welcome.

The Under 11 boys returned to training this week. Any boy born in 2010 or 2011 are welcome to come along. Training for hurling takes place Tuesday and Friday at 6.00 and training for football takes place every Wednesday at 5.30.

The Under 13 boys resumed training Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, very important that we have good attendance going forward.

The Under 15 boys resumed this week and great to have the boys back on the field. Hurling training will continue every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with football due to start shortly.

The Under 17 boys training started last Monday with a very good response from our squad. Four players were also at county minor trials during the week. Already this group has shown the determination and commitment of last year with four high tempo sessions. Training continues each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning. We would also be delighted to welcome back any former members of this squad who would like to hurl or play football.

Garda Vetting: Reminder to get your Garda vetting up to date please. You cannot be involved as a coach or mentor in any juvenile coaching set up without your GAA Garda vetting.