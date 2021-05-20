Tipperary heritage: Cloughjordan's MacDonagh Museum reopens to the public

The MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan has reopened since May 14.

As part of the reopening the museum will have temporary operating hours, a new admission policy and new health and safety procedures.

It will open three days a week, Friday to Sunday, from 2pm to 4pm, but will extend the opening hours from June 1. This will facilitate the museum’s gradual return to full operation.

The museum, which has charitable status, will now operate a pay-what-you-can admission policy, with all income generated going to the development of the collection and the resumption of its programme for visiting groups and public events.

In preparing for reopening, visitors will be asked to wear a face covering and to sanitise their hands on entry.

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum staff and volunteers are immensely proud of its civic role to honour and promote the life of the poet and patriot who was a native of Cloughjordan.

The permanent exhibition is dedicated to Tipperary’s only signatory of the Irish Proclamation and includes fascinating items such the recently donated family bible, Marie-Louise MacDonagh’s pianoforte and a beautifully crafted Maid of Erin harp.

The museum maintains a strong relationship with family descendants.

The museum has created a uniquely personal collection of over 500 objects that enable visitors to learn and discover various aspects of his life, his influences, and his family legacy.

Group bookings or queries: cloughjordanheritage@gmail.com or 087-3946862; visit www.macdonaghheritage.ie