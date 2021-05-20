Tipperary hospital patients asked to bring past records to appointments due to IT attack

University Hospital Limerick Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, is asking patients to bring any information with them that will assist staff while its IT systems are down due to the cyber attack.

This could be any document or record which includes the patients Medical Record Number (MRN) or Patient Chart Number (PCN). This information is usually on a sticker on hospital documentation, or on medications or prescriptions, or any hospital discharge information from a previous time spent in hospital.

In an update on the fallout from the attack, UHLG said that services across the group continue to be adversely impacted by the cyber attack. This extends to widespread cancellations in scheduled care across our six sites.

The following service disruptions continue across the following hospitals:

University Hospital Limerick

University Maternity Hospital Limerick

Ennis Hospital

Nenagh Hospital

St John’s Hospital

Croom Orthopaedic Hospital



CANCELLATIONS

All outpatient clinics are cancelled. This includes paediatric outpatient appointments.

All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled. This is with the exception of time-critical cases and these patients will be called directly in advance.

All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

Endoscopy services are cancelled.



GOING AHEAD

Maternity services including ante-natal clinic

Dialysis treatment

Cancer day ward (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)

Acute Fracture Unit (UHL)

Vaccination centres at the Radisson Blu Hotel (Limerick), West County Hotel (Ennis) and Abbey Court Hotel (Nenagh)

UNSCHEDULED CARE/EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT



The Emergency Department (ED) at UHL continues to operate 24-7 but is very busy. Members of the public are reminded to consider all care options (GP, GP out-of-hours, pharmacy, Injury Unit) and only attend the ED in an emergency.

Non urgent patients may experience significant delays. Injury Units are operating in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital and are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm. The Maternity Emergency Unit is available 24-7 and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit continues to operate an appointment only service.

Patients are advised to the the group expects that services are likely to be further disrupted early next week.

Updates on service disruptions will be posted to the HSE Service Disruption website www2.hse.ie/services/ hospital-service-disruptions/ hse-it-system-cyber-attack. html and on the following twitter accounts @ulhospitals and @hselive

Patients are being encouraged to check on these sites for the most up-to-date information.