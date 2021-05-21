Tipperary gardaí arrest man in Roscrea over burglaries and assaults

A man was arrested by gardaí after they suspected him of committing a burglary in the Grove Villas area of Roscrea on Thursday last.

The male, who is in his 30s and from the Roscrea area, was detained and questioned at Nenagh Garda station.

After being questioned in relation to a number of break-ins to property in the vicinity of Grove Villas over previous days, he was later charged with a total of five counts of burglary.

He was also charged with two counts of assault causing harm.

Meanwhile, in Nenagh at around 3am on Tuesday of last week gardaí were alerted by members of the public in relation to a male that was driving erratically at John’s Lane. The suspect was later charged with drink driving.

On Saturday last gardaí arrested a male who failed to comply with the direction of a garda at the Coachyard, Nenagh.

On the same date a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at the new Link Road in Roscrea.