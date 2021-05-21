Tipperary vaccination centre to remain in use after hotels reopen

With the country’s accommodation providers set to reopen in June, University Hospital Limerick Group has said that this will not impact on its Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

However, it is moving its centre from the Radisson Blu in Limerick to Limerick Racecourse.

Vaccination at Nenagh will continue at an increased level over the coming months, notwithstanding the reopening of the hotel, they said. The group is also using Treacy’s West County Hotel in Ennis as a vaccination centre and will continue to do so when it reopens.

Collette Cowan, CEO of the group said that the vaccination teams in Nenagh, Limerick and Ennis had to date delivered approximately 60,000 vaccines, of which seven in 10 had taken place in those three vaccination centres.

“Our staff have reported what a privilege it has been to work in these centres as the vaccinations have been given, first to those most at risk from Covid-19, and now, working down through the age groups in line with the Government plan. It is a positive sign that the hospitality sector is gradually getting back on its feet,” she said.