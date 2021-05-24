Great honour for Tipperary village as locally bred greyhound reigns 'Supreme'

Newinn Taylor has been named Dog of the Year and the Supreme Greyhound of the Year at the 2021 National Greyhound Awards.

The canine stars of 2020 were recognised at a virtual ceremony. After being named future star of the year in 2019, Newinn Taylor proved himself to be a worthy winner winning 17 from 19 starts in his career. Newinn Taylor won four stakes including the 2020 Larry O’Rourke Produce Stakes final in Clonmel and claimed the 2020 BoyleSports Derby final Trophy in Shelbourne Park.

He was bred and reared in the little village of New Inn by Shari Anne O’Donnell and her family.

It is a once in a lifetime achievement and a huge honour, awards like these are hard to come by.

Owned by Simon Taylor and trained by the Hollands-Riverside Kennels, a family run business in Golden in Tipperary that have had ample success over the years.