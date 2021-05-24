HSE update on impact of cyber attack on Tipperary University Hospital's services
The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system is continuing to cause significant challenges on Tipperary University Hospital’s (TippUH) ability to deliver normal services.
Hospital Services currently impacted include:
Services cancelled:
Outpatient Radiology procedures
General X-Rays
General Ultrasound
Gynaecology Ultrasounds
CTs
Services operating:
Outpatient Clinic (patients will be contacted directly by the hospital confirming their appointment )
Daycase oncology treatments are continuing unless you are contacted by the hospital.
Oncology Outpatient appointments (patients will be contacted directly by the hospital confirming their appointment)
Cardiac Diagnostic Outpatients appointment
Physiotherapy Outpatient Appointments
Podiatry Outpatient Appointments
Specialist Nurse Appointments
Maternity Inpatient and Outpatient Services to include Antenatal clinic, booking appointments and anomaly scans continue. Any queries regarding Maternity services please contact the following number 087 1670274
Elective surgery -Endoscopy (patients will be contacted directly by the hospital confirming their appointment)
Emergency Department - expect delays for patients who need non-urgent care.
Laboratory services - emergency blood tests only
All patients attending the hospital are asked to bring their most recent appointment letter or any hospital documentation you may have at home.
Patients who have had appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule when our systems resume.
All services are reviewed daily by hospital management.
Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience this situation has caused and wish to reassure the public that patients at TippUH are receiving appropriate care.
Further status updates will be issued in due course.
