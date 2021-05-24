HSE update on impact of cyber attack on Tipperary University Hospital's services

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system is continuing to cause significant challenges on Tipperary University Hospital’s (TippUH) ability to deliver normal services.

Hospital Services currently impacted include:

Services cancelled:

Outpatient Radiology procedures

General X-Rays

General Ultrasound

Gynaecology Ultrasounds

CTs



Services operating:

Outpatient Clinic (patients will be contacted directly by the hospital confirming their appointment )



Daycase oncology treatments are continuing unless you are contacted by the hospital.

Oncology Outpatient appointments (patients will be contacted directly by the hospital confirming their appointment)

Cardiac Diagnostic Outpatients appointment

Physiotherapy Outpatient Appointments

Podiatry Outpatient Appointments

Specialist Nurse Appointments

Maternity Inpatient and Outpatient Services to include Antenatal clinic, booking appointments and anomaly scans continue. Any queries regarding Maternity services please contact the following number 087 1670274

Elective surgery -Endoscopy (patients will be contacted directly by the hospital confirming their appointment)

Emergency Department - expect delays for patients who need non-urgent care.

Laboratory services - emergency blood tests only

All patients attending the hospital are asked to bring their most recent appointment letter or any hospital documentation you may have at home.

Patients who have had appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule when our systems resume.

All services are reviewed daily by hospital management.

Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience this situation has caused and wish to reassure the public that patients at TippUH are receiving appropriate care.

Further status updates will be issued in due course.