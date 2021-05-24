Famous Tipperary footballing family bereaved - sad passing of Mary Keane



LATE MARY KEANE

We extend sympathy to the Keane families of Cloneen and Fethard and their extended families on the recent death of Miss Mary Keane of Cloneen Village.

The Keane brothers made the headlines on the football field but Mary kept the home fires burning and made an impression in her own quiet way without venturing too far from the homestead just across from The Church of the Nativity in Cloneen.

While Mary was a tireless worker for the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association and The St. Vincent de Paul she took her recreation on the Dance Floor in her younger days. Mary was also one of the stalwarts of the local May procession which was a big event every year.

Several years of Mary’s life were devoted to looking after her ageing parents which she did without fuss and missed many family and local events to do so. Mary’s charity also extended to help many local people which she did without attracting attention or seeking gratitude.

May the soul of Mary Keane rest in peace.