Young County Tipperary students partake in Primary Science Fair

Students from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn, took part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Primary Science Fair which was held in classrooms across the country on May 18 and 19.

For over 20 years, the Primary Science Fair has been a core component of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), allowing younger students to develop their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in a non-competitive environment and encouraging them to become future participants in the exhibition.

Projects from 23 schools across Ireland were showcased during the two-day event, exploring exciting new ideas and fascinating topics in the areas of STEM.

Due to school closures earlier this year, the Primary Science Fair was postponed during the virtual BTYSTE exhibition in January.

Tomas McLoughlin, teacher, with 6th class girls from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn, with their project ‘Biodiversity in our Area’.