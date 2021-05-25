Have you a "Golden Hour" to spare this Wednesday evening - work, laughter and craic guaranteed

Golden Tidy Village campaign

Everyone welcome on a Wednesday evening at 7.30pm in church car park for our weekly cleanup around our village.

Delighted with the response so far but more help needed so please consider joining us.

An hour of work, laughter and craic guaranteed.

GAA club

Great to see all our teams back on the playing field, senior club, juvenile club and ladies football clubs.

GAA lotto

Jackpot stands at €7,400

Tickets just €2 each and 3 for €5

Available from Gala shop and Golden Post office and online at www.locallotto.ie.

Well done

Fabulous photos this week on Instagram from Gaa pitches of Ireland showcasing Golden Kilfeacle GAA grounds .

Huge well done to all associated with the upkeep of our GAA Grounds .