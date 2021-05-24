New €7 million medical facility in Roscrea is a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity - Cllr Smith

Turning the sod for a €7 million Medical facility in Roscrea on Friday last, Cllr Michael Smith stated that “it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for him and thanked Townmore Ltd for giving him the honour”.

"This new 3-storey Primary Care Centre, comprising 70,000 square feet of accommodation, will provide the town with healthcare facilities coupled with retail outlets and spacious car parking," said Cllr Smith.

"It has commanded the support of the HSE and the County Council. I have worked closely with Keith Screeney from Townmore Ltd over the past few years and I am naturally delighted that he was able to overcome the obstacles and bring this development to fruition.

This important resource when completed, will enable the HSE to enhance its services by centralising medical, nursing and ancillary services in one convenient centre.

"It will be located on the old Malting site in Roscrea and will take fourteen months to construct a state-of-the-art building. Mr Keith Screeney has stated that he wants to afford the opportunity to tradespeople in the local area to work on this development.The contact details for suitable providers is roscreapcc@townmore.ie.

"The Maltings site is also of some historical significance to me as my grandfather, Bill Smith was associated for years with the building and awarded many malting barley contracts to farmers in North Tipperary. I am delighted to see a derelict site being bought back to life with such a valuable resource for the community. We look forward to the opening of the Centre at the end of 2022", concluded Cllr. Smith