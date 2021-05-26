Tipperary TD questions Irish Water's push for €1.3bn Shannon pipeline to Dublin

Irish Water must review their use of capital, and, in particular, their plans to invest over €1.3bn into the Shannon - Dublin water pipeline while wastewater treatment plants remain unfit for purpose and almost 50% of all water in Dublin is lost through leaks, according to local Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill.

He was speaking in the Dáil when he raised with An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, that there was serious opposition across North Tipperary to the proposed 170km water pipeline.

“There are landowners along the proposed route that have already suffered from a motorway going through their land. I would seriously question Irish Water’s use of capital in this regard, when an awful lot of our towns and villages need money invested in existing wastewater treatment plants and others lie without a plant at all,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that, ironically, Ballina on the Shannon needed investment in its wastewater treatment plant. The current plant had been a major barrier to the development of the town.

Deputy Cahill later called on the Taoiseach to have Irish Water investigate their use of capital.

“In late 2019, it was expected that Irish Water would spend over €1.3bn on this unjustified pipeline. With the cost of construction and materials increasing, and with the fact that projects like this rarely come in on target, can we really justify spending far in excess of €1.3bn, while this money could greatly improve the network were it spent wisely,” he said.