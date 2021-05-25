MEP Kelleher raises questions around HSE attack and EU Green Cert for travel

Fianna Fáil MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher has written to the Ministers for Health and Transport requesting an update on the roll out of the EU Covid-19 certificate in light of the ongoing cyber attack on the HSE.

“Clearly the ongoing attack is causing great difficulties for the HSE and the Department of Health. No effort can be spared in terms of bringing the full spectrum of health services back on line as quickly as possible. However, this attack puts into jeopardy the roll out of the EU Covid-19 certificate, formerly known as the Digital Green Certificate," he said.

Mr Kelleher said that he was led to believe that the HSE had contracted, or was about to contract, out the operationalisation of the certificate to a number of private third parties.

“This is a welcome move. While the return of primary health services are the priority, we cannot lose sight of the importance of the EU Covid 19 certificate," he said.

The Fianna Fáil MEP said that crucially, what was the time frame for it to come into operation for Irish citizens?

"We are led to believe that six weeks after the European Parliament gives its final approval to the compromise agreed with the European Council, it is due to come into force. Is this still the case? If not, what is the time frame for Ireland?" he asked.

Mr Kelleher said that the EU Covid-19 certificate was the best way of reopening international travel and enabling safe tourism into and out of Ireland.

“The use of private companies to help deliver the certificate is welcome, but we need time frames and a commitment that no delay will be allowed. Too many jobs are at stake across Ireland,” said Mr Kelleher.