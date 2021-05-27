JOBS ALERT: Want to work for Ireland's largest independently owned newspaper group?

Starting a career in multi-media Advertising Sales could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector.

Media Specialists - Multi-Media - Attractive salary package Tipperary

If you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

About us

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Media Specialists to join the advertising sales team working on the Tipperary Star & Clonmel Nationalist and TipperaryLive.ie.

About the role

As a Media Specialist you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. You’ll be part of an experienced and dedicated team and will be fully supported in understanding the role and how to achieve targets.

About you

Previous customer facing or telesales experience (retail or call-centre) would be desirable but is not essential for this role. Above all else we are seeking ambitious people with strong communication skills who can build relationships with existing and potential customers. To be a success you’ll need to be energetic, self-motivated and able to think on your feet. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

We oﬀer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies