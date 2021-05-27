Good news for Tipperary golf - the Irish U16 Boys' Amateur Open Golf Championship is set for Cahir Park

Irish U16 Boys' Amateur Open

We are delighted to announce that Cahir Park Golf Club will hold the Irish U16 Boys' Amateur Open for 2021.

The tournament will take place between August 18 and August 20.

The Pro Shop

The Pro Shop at Cahir Park Golf Club stocks a range of clubs, shoes, clothing, balls, bags and more from all the leading names in the game.

The brands include Titlest, Cobra, Ping and Callaway. The shop also offers electric trolley rental. Each trolley has a built in GPS.

Pop into the lads and see what they have to offer or phone them on 052744 1474.

Club Lotto

Thank you for your continued support. The Lotto results for Sunday, May 23 are as follows: Jackpot €1150:

No Jackpot winner this week.

Lucky Dip Winners of €25: Tom Whitford, Emmett Hull

Lucky Dip prizes can be collected from the Pro Shop at Cahir Park Golf Club.

Junior Golf

For anyone with kids who might be interested in Junior Golf at Cahir Park Golf Club please contact the Pro Shop for more information by phoning them on 052744 1474

Pro-Am

Cahir Park Golf Club will once again team up with the PGA of Ireland to hold a Pro-Am in 2021. The tournament will take place on Tuesday August 10.