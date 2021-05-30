GAA clubs in Tipperary enjoying the freedom after a long lockdown

Despite the past week being very wet, training is going very well and there is great interest. The lads are enjoying the freedom after the long lockdown. The weather also affected the work in the main GAA field but the goalmouths are now sodded and after a couple of weeks of settling in, the field should be available for games. Thanks to Brian Queeney and Daniel Moloney for helping with the resodding.



Draw the Joker

Last Sunday our Draw the Joker jackpot was not won. Óisin Quinn won €100, Deirdre O’Dwyer and Anne Flood won €50 each, Conor Kirwan won €30 and Anne Queeney won €20.

Next week’s jackpot is €9,200.



Minors

The Club are very proud of two of our young players Oisin Maher and Tom Delaney who have been selected on the County Minor Hurling panel for this year. This is a result of years of training and coaching by the Club coaches and their families. We wish the two lads the best of luck and hope they will help to bring success to Tipperary in 2021.



Juvenile Notes

Training is going well and we look forward to the Championship starting week commencing June 7 for all grades. We will be having a Membership Registration night this week; details will be confirmed on the Group’s text.