With 15 incredible playgrounds and parks dotted around Lough Derg, families are spoilt for choice

From monkey bars to zip-lines, merry-go-rounds and turret-esque slides, the incredible playgrounds dotted around Lough Derg are sure to keep your energetic little gymnasts entertained!



While family holidays are a chance to create treasured memories, it can be difficult to find activities to entertain your little ones. Once lunch-time rolls around, and they’re still brimming with energy, it’s time for a trip to some of the best playgrounds in the land.



From outdoor pursuits to scenic walks, tours and markets – there’s plenty for all the family in Lough Derg. A visit to one of these play-parks is a super way to immerse your kids in nature, mania and screen-free fun – while you observe at a safe distance! With 15 amazing play-parks to choose from, you may find it difficult to squeeze in the other sights and sounds of the lakelands.



Here’s a glimpse at what’s on offer:



Killaloe Playground- Co Clare

Killaloe playground has swings and slides galore! Get your children’s imagination going and watch them socialise and build friendships with other visiting kiddies. They are guaranteed to be bursting with excitement - especially when they’re whizzing down the zip line! Killaloe playground is an enclosed, well equipped and secure amenity, a great day out for all involved.



Birdhill Children’s Park, Co Tipperary

Your little ones deserve a treat. Take them to the oasis of calm that is Birdhill's children's park; this little woodland park is full to the brim with intriguing mysteries and exciting possibilities.



Learn about the Tuatha de Danann and the animal friends of the fairy folk. You can bring a picnic and dine in the rose garden, spy on a fairy council meeting before you head over to the wishing chair to close your eyes and think very hard about what it is you want to wish for. Find all the fairy homes; they are up high and down low and pick your favourite.



In the centre of the woodland, there is a "Nook". A space where you can retreat to for quiet time- and still see everything that's going on, some of the windows look right out on the Fairy council. "The Nook", is a safe retreat for children who may be experiencing sensory overload as this is an Autism-friendly play area, an integral element of Ireland's first autism-friendly village.



Scarriff Riverside Park - Co Clare

This playground is situated along the walkway that extends along the river. Not only does it boast merry-go-rounds and monkey bars, it has outdoor gym contraptions, keeping older members of the family entertained. If it’s a sunny day - and, let’s face it even if it’s rainy- bring a packed lunch and make use of the picnic tables dotted around the play park!



Mountshannon Community Playground - Co Clare

This playground is nestled in the heart of the picturesque Mountshannon, a stone’s throw away from Mountshannon harbour. Children of all ages are guaranteed to be enamoured by the super fun swings, especially the spider climber.



O’Brien’s bridge Riverside Walk - Co Clare

Start your day off with the loop walk to get those heart rates up and then let your kiddies unwind and their imaginations run wild at the playground with its unique turret-esque slides, in the lovely village of O’Briensbridge.



Ballina Playground - Co Tipperary

Right beside the lovely Lough Derg, Ballina playground is not one to be missed. The playground is spacious and modern with a range of swings, slides, bridges, tunnels and climbing units, guaranteed to keep the little ones entertained for hours! Stop off at the Wooden Spoon for a snack and a warm drink, before taking in the scenes of the lake.



Woodpark Forest Trail, Mountshannon Co Clare

A beautiful natural woodland area covering 72 acres, within 1.6km from Mountshannon Village. It has two main entrance points which can be reached on foot but is also accessible by car. The entrance points have detailed information boards about the woodland trails and wildlife. The wonderful Fairy Trail is a very popular attraction for a family day out. Bring along a picnic but always respect this beautiful area by remembering to clean up and respect the “Leave no Trace” ethos.



Nenagh Town Park - Co Tipperary

Nenagh town park playground is a truly special place. The space was created with gentle grassed mounds, lots of planting and natural wooden play equipment. It was built by architects who felt that it would create a sense of magic to extend play across the park and not just fence it within the formal playground. Perfect for your little ramblers. This place is a real treat!



Dromineer Co Tipperary

Located on the shores of Lough Derg, this recently renovated playground is jam-packed with great equipment. Watch your little ones transform into apes as they fly across the monkey bars or activate their mischievous side as they hide in delight in the little cubby holes. The playground is beside the Lake Café if you fancy coffee or some freshly baked goodness while the kids play.



Castlelough Public Park Co Tipperary

Castlelough playground was built to be inclusive of all ages with something to suit everyone! The playground has eighteen individual play elements to test motor and coordination skills, climbing skills, balance and hand-eye coordination. Education and play, the perfect combination!



Borrisokane Town Park Co Tipperary

The Borrisokane town park playground is a very spacious development with state of the art equipment. Your children will be able to play to their heart’s content and then stroll down to the duck pond where you’re sure to find lots of bread-wielding children. Let your kiddies join in and watch their faces light up with joy as they connect with nature.



Portumna Playground South East Co Galway

The colourful Portumna playground is vibrant and inviting. There’s plenty of equipment to keep kids entertained for hours and they are sure to make a few buddies as it has many interactive play areas. There are also benches for adults to relax and read a book in the comfort that their kids are in a happy and safe space.

Terryglass - Co. Tipperary

Located next to the harbour in Terryglass, this enclosed and spacious playground has glorious views of Lough Derg. There is a wide array of equipment for the kiddies to choose from, they won’t be disappointed! Along side the playground there is a Fairy Trail, with a seriously impressive entrance sculpture. Meeting the king of the fairies will bring their imaginations alive.



Make sure to build in time to explore the lovely village of Terryglass, renowned for good food and friendly locals. Top tip: Visit on a Saturday and catch the farmer's market, it is bursting with charm and there's plenty of delicious foodie bits to choose from to keep your taste buds entertained too!



Garrykennedy Co. Tipperary

Located in the harbour in Garrykennedy, this playground is a seriously fun spot for children of all ages! Let their imaginations run wild as they rejoice in the freedom the playground grants them to be themselves, with each slide and swing being more exciting than the last. This pretty place also has picnic and barbecue facilities, perfect for a sunny day!



For those who may want to take a trip to Lough Derg in the near future lots of the hotels and restaurant offer vouchers and special packages including; Riverrun Cottages, the Abbey Court Hotel – near the historic town of Nenagh – renowned for its Trinity Leisure Club, one of the finest leisure resources in Tipperary, and the newly opened Killaloe Hotel: Killaloehotel.ie

For more information on lakeside activities and food options visit: https://discoverloughderg.ie/