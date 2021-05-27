Who won what? All the results from around the golf clubs in Tipperary
GOLF
County Tipperary Golf & Country Club
The following are some of the results of golf competitions held in the various local clubs in the past week or so.
Clonmel Results
The Spring Medal (POY) kindly sponsored by Chadwicks
1st Nett Michael McGarry (12) 69 Nett Cat 1 (0-9) Tom Byrne (8) 71 Nett
Cat 2 (10-17) Brian Prendergast (10) 69 Nett
Cat 3 (18-+) Michael McArdle (19) 69 Nett
Gross Jack Alton (1) 71 Gross.
County Tipperary (Dundrum) Results
Kinsella Cup
The Kinsella Cup was played over the weekend with excellent participation by the membership. In 1st place Fergal Hickey, 2nd Paddy Bradley, Best Gross Andrew Burke, 3rd Kevin Fitzgerald, 4th Johnny Maher, Cat. 1 winner John Canny, 2nd Gavin Ryan. Cat. 2 in 1st place James Devaney, 2nd Liam Ryan (Con). Cat. 3 in 1st place David Burke, 2nd Adrian Crosse.
Results of weekly 9-hole competition played off white markers on May 19. In 1st place Oliver Carr with 20pts playing off 3. In 2nd place James Devaney (22) 20pts. Best Gross Brian Slattery (3) 19pts. 3rd John Hadnett (12) 20pts
Ladies Golf
The ladies had an 18 hole competition on May 16, and 19, winners were, in 1st place Margaret O’Connell (21) 40pts. 2nd Sheena Ryan (25) 37pts, and 3rd Isobel Hayes (21) 37pts.
Seniors Golf
Results of the 15-hole scramble last week were in 1st place Dave O’Sullivan, Jim Kinsella, & Tom Tuohy with 77pts. 2nd Gerry Maher, John Moloney & Liam Tracey with 76pts. 3rd John Grogan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Johnny Hannigan & Joe Tracey with 76pts (80-4).
Tipperary Results
Tuesday, May 18: Open Singles sponsored by Carry Out, Mr Michael Heffernan, Tipperary
1st, Charlie McCarthy (24) 42pts
2nd, Pat Sheehy (18) 42 pts
3rd, Tim Walsh (20) 40 pts
Saturday, May 22: Open Singles sponsored by Kala Electrical
1st, Seamus Mulcahy (21) 42 pts
2nd, Dan McKenna (14) 41 pts
3rd, Daniel O’Connell (19) 40 pts
Sunday, May 23: Club Singles sponsored by Kieran T, Flynn & Co Solicitors
1st, Dan McKenna (14) 68; 2nd, James Ryan (9) 69; 3rd; Timmy Dalton (8) 69; Gross; Donnacha Cleary (4) 74 Junior Captain.
Ladies Golf
Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18 hole stableford competition, club day.
Winner Noreen Crosse (26) 39 points. Runner up Katherine Morrissey (10). 36 points.
Sunday, May 16, 2021 club day, 18 hole competition kindly sponsored by O’Dwyer Oil.
Winner Aileen Carroll (27) 33 points. Runner up Ann Kinane Creamer (17) 32 points.
Wednesday, May 19, 2021, kindly sponsored by Limerick Brakes. 18 hole stableford competition.
Winner Yvonne Daly Ryan (9) 38 points. Runner-up Marian Finn (8) 35 points, on the back 9 from in third Joanne Collins (29) 35 points.
9 hole competition: Winner - Keire O’Keeffe (33) 20 points.
Slievenamon Results
Mens Weekemd Singles 15/16 May
Overall winner John O’Sullivan 45 pts (19) last 9 holes
Gross Paul Wynne 28pts (9)
2nd Brendan Alysbury 45 pts (19)
Ladies Golf
Ladies 18 hole Sunday/Tues 16/18 May
1 Geraldine Meagher (24) 34 pts
2 Anne Murphy (37) 33 pts
3 Josephine Murphy (29) 32 pts (count back last 6 holes)
Ladies 9 hole Sun/Tues 16/18 May
1 Kathleen Ryan (25) 13 pts count back last 6 holes
2 Ellen O’Connor (8) 13 pts
Golf Coast Results
Tuesday, May 18 Gents & Ladies Singles S/F: 1st Maurice Fennell (20) 38pts, 2nd Ted Casey (24) 37pts.
Saturday, May 22 Gents Singles S/F: 1st Noel McCann (13) 38, 2 Darren Ahern (21) 37, Gross Ml Lenihan (+1) 36pts, 3rd Neil Dermody (3) 37pts.
Carrick-on-Suir Results
18 Hole Stableford Blue Tees
1. Alan Nagle (7) 40pts and best gross
2. Liam Lonergan (24) 36pts c/b
3. Aaron O’Halloran (19) 36pts
4. Alan Casey (9) 36pts c/b
Open 18 Hole Stableford White Tees
1. John Power (20) 40pts
9 Hole Stableford White Tees
1. James Kirwan (6) 23pts
2. Anthony Grace (1) 21pts c/b
3. Tom Murray (10) 21pts
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
1. Mary O’Connell 29 pts
2. Ann Cronin 28pts
3. Geraldine Costello 27pts
Ladies 9 Hole Stableford
1. Helen Power 16pts
2. Maura O’Donoghue 14pts c/b
Ballykisteen Results
Tuesday, May 11
1st Eamonn O’Rourke, Sean Kennedy, Fr John Egan.
2nd Sean Murphy, Michael Barry, Pat O’Connell
3rd Michael Kett, Ned O’Donnell, John Higgins.
Tuesday, May 18
1st Bill O’Brien, Sean Kennedy, Bertie Quirke.
2nd Sean Murphy, Pat Hourigan, Edmond O’Donnell.
3rd Pat Irwin, Graham Calvert, Peter Ryan.
Welcome Back Singles, May 15/16
1st Graham Calvert 44pts
2nd Eoghan Tuohy 40pts
3rd Joey Nolan 39pts
Team of 3 results, May 22 and 23
1st Jack Leonard, Ben Leonard, Rohan Hanley. 53 pts
2nd Martin Dineen, John Hoare , Paddy Moloney 50 pts (on count back).
