Who won what? All the results from around the golf clubs in Tipperary

The following are some of the results of golf competitions held in the various local clubs in the past week or so.

Clonmel Results

The Spring Medal (POY) kindly sponsored by Chadwicks

1st Nett Michael McGarry (12) 69 Nett Cat 1 (0-9) Tom Byrne (8) 71 Nett

Cat 2 (10-17) Brian Prendergast (10) 69 Nett

Cat 3 (18-+) Michael McArdle (19) 69 Nett

Gross Jack Alton (1) 71 Gross.

County Tipperary (Dundrum) Results

Kinsella Cup

The Kinsella Cup was played over the weekend with excellent participation by the membership. In 1st place Fergal Hickey, 2nd Paddy Bradley, Best Gross Andrew Burke, 3rd Kevin Fitzgerald, 4th Johnny Maher, Cat. 1 winner John Canny, 2nd Gavin Ryan. Cat. 2 in 1st place James Devaney, 2nd Liam Ryan (Con). Cat. 3 in 1st place David Burke, 2nd Adrian Crosse.

Results of weekly 9-hole competition played off white markers on May 19. In 1st place Oliver Carr with 20pts playing off 3. In 2nd place James Devaney (22) 20pts. Best Gross Brian Slattery (3) 19pts. 3rd John Hadnett (12) 20pts

Ladies Golf

The ladies had an 18 hole competition on May 16, and 19, winners were, in 1st place Margaret O’Connell (21) 40pts. 2nd Sheena Ryan (25) 37pts, and 3rd Isobel Hayes (21) 37pts.

Seniors Golf

Results of the 15-hole scramble last week were in 1st place Dave O’Sullivan, Jim Kinsella, & Tom Tuohy with 77pts. 2nd Gerry Maher, John Moloney & Liam Tracey with 76pts. 3rd John Grogan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Johnny Hannigan & Joe Tracey with 76pts (80-4).

Tipperary Results

Tuesday, May 18: Open Singles sponsored by Carry Out, Mr Michael Heffernan, Tipperary

1st, Charlie McCarthy (24) 42pts

2nd, Pat Sheehy (18) 42 pts

3rd, Tim Walsh (20) 40 pts

Saturday, May 22: Open Singles sponsored by Kala Electrical

1st, Seamus Mulcahy (21) 42 pts

2nd, Dan McKenna (14) 41 pts

3rd, Daniel O’Connell (19) 40 pts

Sunday, May 23: Club Singles sponsored by Kieran T, Flynn & Co Solicitors

1st, Dan McKenna (14) 68; 2nd, James Ryan (9) 69; 3rd; Timmy Dalton (8) 69; Gross; Donnacha Cleary (4) 74 Junior Captain.

Ladies Golf

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18 hole stableford competition, club day.

Winner Noreen Crosse (26) 39 points. Runner up Katherine Morrissey (10). 36 points.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 club day, 18 hole competition kindly sponsored by O’Dwyer Oil.

Winner Aileen Carroll (27) 33 points. Runner up Ann Kinane Creamer (17) 32 points.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, kindly sponsored by Limerick Brakes. 18 hole stableford competition.

Winner Yvonne Daly Ryan (9) 38 points. Runner-up Marian Finn (8) 35 points, on the back 9 from in third Joanne Collins (29) 35 points.

9 hole competition: Winner - Keire O’Keeffe (33) 20 points.

Slievenamon Results

Mens Weekemd Singles 15/16 May

Overall winner John O’Sullivan 45 pts (19) last 9 holes

Gross Paul Wynne 28pts (9)

2nd Brendan Alysbury 45 pts (19)

Ladies Golf

Ladies 18 hole Sunday/Tues 16/18 May

1 Geraldine Meagher (24) 34 pts

2 Anne Murphy (37) 33 pts

3 Josephine Murphy (29) 32 pts (count back last 6 holes)

Ladies 9 hole Sun/Tues 16/18 May

1 Kathleen Ryan (25) 13 pts count back last 6 holes

2 Ellen O’Connor (8) 13 pts





Golf Coast Results

Tuesday, May 18 Gents & Ladies Singles S/F: 1st Maurice Fennell (20) 38pts, 2nd Ted Casey (24) 37pts.

Saturday, May 22 Gents Singles S/F: 1st Noel McCann (13) 38, 2 Darren Ahern (21) 37, Gross Ml Lenihan (+1) 36pts, 3rd Neil Dermody (3) 37pts.

Carrick-on-Suir Results

18 Hole Stableford Blue Tees

1. Alan Nagle (7) 40pts and best gross

2. Liam Lonergan (24) 36pts c/b

3. Aaron O’Halloran (19) 36pts

4. Alan Casey (9) 36pts c/b

Open 18 Hole Stableford White Tees

1. John Power (20) 40pts

9 Hole Stableford White Tees

1. James Kirwan (6) 23pts

2. Anthony Grace (1) 21pts c/b

3. Tom Murray (10) 21pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

1. Mary O’Connell 29 pts

2. Ann Cronin 28pts

3. Geraldine Costello 27pts

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

1. Helen Power 16pts

2. Maura O’Donoghue 14pts c/b

Ballykisteen Results

Tuesday, May 11

1st Eamonn O’Rourke, Sean Kennedy, Fr John Egan.

2nd Sean Murphy, Michael Barry, Pat O’Connell

3rd Michael Kett, Ned O’Donnell, John Higgins.

Tuesday, May 18

1st Bill O’Brien, Sean Kennedy, Bertie Quirke.

2nd Sean Murphy, Pat Hourigan, Edmond O’Donnell.

3rd Pat Irwin, Graham Calvert, Peter Ryan.

Welcome Back Singles, May 15/16

1st Graham Calvert 44pts

2nd Eoghan Tuohy 40pts

3rd Joey Nolan 39pts

Team of 3 results, May 22 and 23

1st Jack Leonard, Ben Leonard, Rohan Hanley. 53 pts

2nd Martin Dineen, John Hoare , Paddy Moloney 50 pts (on count back).



