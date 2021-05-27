Robberies, burglaries and thefts plummet by 30% in county Tipperary

The Covid-19 lockdown had a silver lining with robberies, burglaries and thefts plummeting by nearly 30% in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year.

But gardaí expect these crimes to rise again as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted around the country over the coming weeks and months.

That’s the warning Tipperary Garda Chief Superintendent, Derek Smart, issued as he outlined the latest crime figures for the county at Tipperary County Council’s latest Joint Policing Committee meeting.

“The restrictions put in place by the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic have stopped people travelling. There is no doubt that with everything opening up we will see the number of crimes increasing again,” he told the virtual meeting of the committee that comprises councillors, TDs, community, farming and business representatives.

Chief Supt Smart stressed the Tipperary Garda Division has a Burglary Investigations Unit and he was satisfied the force has the necessary resources in place to deal with any increase in criminal offences.

He said 352 property crimes were reported in the county between January and May 4 compared to 480 over the same period last year, which represents a dramatic drop of 27%.

Detections of these crimes, meanwhile, increased by 2% with 197 detected compared to 194 over the same period last year.

Tipperary Town Garda District experienced the greatest fall in property crimes. There were 34 robbery, burglary and theft offences in this District between January 1 and May 1 compared to 54 over the same months last year. This represented a drop of 39%.

There was a 20% decrease in the neighbouring Cahir Garda District, which includes Cashel, with 43 such crimes compared to 54 for the same period last year.

Clonmel Garda District, which includes Carrick-on-Suir and Fethard, experienced an 18% drop in property crimes with 113 reported in the first four months of this year compared to 138 last year.

Chief Supt Smart also gave a breakdown of non-aggravated burglary figures for the county. County wide the number of residential burglaries was down 22% while non-residential burglaries of properties such as sheds and businesses were down 55%.

The most significant fall was experienced in Thurles Garda District where 11 burglaries were reported compared to 33 over the same four months last year. This translates to a 67% decline.

In south Tipperary, the Tipperary Garda District again experienced the greatest percentage drop of 55% in burglaries followed by Cahir Garda District with a 38% drop though these reductions are based on already low burglary figures.

The number of burglaries in Clonmel Garda District was down 6% with 30 burglaries committed over the four months compared to 32 over the same period last year.