Tipperary angler scoops prize in national photo competition

Lukasz Ryz from Clonmel, Tipperary has been selected as a winner in the ‘My Favourite Fishing Place’ national photo competition that was run as part of Inland Fisheries Ireland Go Fishing Week 2021.

Lukasz’ photo was taken on a fly-fishing trip for trout in the Nire Valley during 2020. Entries were received from anglers across Ireland and the UK under the title ‘My Favourite Fishing Place’ and the photos showed where people love to fish and some of the most beautiful scenic fishing locations Ireland has to offer.

The overall winner is Michael Brazendale from England whose favourite fishing spot is Derrynane Beach, Co. Kerry and the runners up prizes are awarded to Christin Breuker, Danijel Kucan, Enda Fields, Lukasz Ryz and Maurice Neill. The entries will be shared across all IFI’s social media platforms over the coming weeks. The overall winner will receive €100 worth of angling tackle and the runners up will receive goody bags.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce the winners of the ‘My Favourite Fishing Place’ photo competition as part of our Go Fishing Week celebrations. We would like to congratulate all of the participants in the competition and in particular our overall winner and five runners up. The photos showcase our natural fisheries resource and the abundance of beautiful locations we are lucky to have on our doorsteps to explore and fish.”

Go Fishing Week took place from Sunday, 25th of April to Monday 3rd of May with a packed nine days of webinars, videos, social media content and competitions. We would like to thank all the people who joined us virtually and engaged with us during the week.

For more information on Inland Fisheries Ireland visit: https://www.fisheriesireland. ie/.