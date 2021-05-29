Kilsheelan June Bank Holiday Fundraiser for good causes

KILSHEELAN/KILCASH GAA CLUB NEWS

The County Board Draw Congratulations to Noelle Lonergan and Kevin and Miriam Power on their success in last Friday's draw, June draws will take place on June 4 and June 25.

Congratulations also to David Power on being named Manager of the Year at the 2020 Munster GAA awards having guided Tipperary to their first provincial honours in 85 years.

Our fundraiser for the Juvenile field programme in conjunction with Pieta and Hospice will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend June 7. The gofundme link will be available on all social media sites and can also be found under Kilsheelan-Kilcash Juvenile Pitch Virtual 5k.

Sponsorship cards will also be available from all Committee members and should be returned by June 11.

KILSHEELAN AND KILCASH PARISH NOTES

Mass will be celebrated on Saturday evenings at 6.15pm in Kilsheelan Church.

The Rosary will be recited before Mass for the month of May.

This Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube - St. Mary's Church Kilsheelan. See also details on parish facebook page - Kilsheelan Kilcash Pastoral news.

Sunday Mass on 11.30 am in Kilsheelan and Mass in Kilcash at 10am.

Please note that the ‘Irish Catholic’ Sunday paper, the ‘Adult Faith’ leaflets are available in the Churches.

Needless to say the usual guidelines eg., social distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of masks must be observed.

Our Ministers of Welcome (stewards) will help you as usual to find a suitable seat.

PARISH DRAW

The Parish Draw will resume in June.

CONDOLENCES

Deepest condolences to the Corbett family on the recent passing of Mary. R.I.P.