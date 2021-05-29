Katie and Diarmuid's charity skydive for the Laura Lynn Hospice

A brave Roscrea woman is aiming to raise over €2,000 for the children's hospice Laura Lynn by skydiving out of an airplane.



Katie Ryan has set up a go fund me page, and has already raised €1,345 out of a goal of €2,000.

“Diarmuid and I have decided to do something fun and positive during these tough times,” says Katie. “We are taking a leap of faith and doing a skydive for a great cause, LauraLynn children’s Hospice.

"This is a great charity and could really benefit from this fundraiser. It would be greatly appreciated if you could donate anything at all to help reach our goal. Diarmuid has now agreed to shave his beard if we reach €2,000.”



LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative and supportive care services to meet the needs of children with life-limiting conditions and their families in Ireland.