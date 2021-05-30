All the sports clubs in Cahir are now up and at it again - Soccer, GAA, Camogie, Golf

As the lockdown restrictions ease further as the weeks go by, it is great to see that all the sports clubs about Cahir are slowly getting back to full steam, while at the same time adhering to all rules regarding health and safety.

Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Training continues every Monday and Friday night in Duneske. It is wonderful to see some past players returning to play.

We remind all that on Friday May 28 at 8pm in Duneske we are commencing the Gaelic for Mothers and Others team and everyone who'd like to play will be very welcome. Cahir ladies are going to organise a summer camp for girls and boys aged from Under 6 to Under 12 from Monday July 26 to Friday July 30, 2021.

Cahir Park AFC



50/50 Draw- Last Friday evening Bernie Darcy received the €375 she won in the previous weeks draw before picking out this week’s winner who was Joe Pendervill. Congratulations to Joe who won €350 in our 50/50 Draw. Tickets are on sale now for €2 each or 3 for €5 and are available in local shops and from committee members.



Training- on Wednesday May 26 is Under 10 Training (players born 2011) at 6:45pm,

Under 14 Training (players born 2007) at 8pm. Registration for Under 10 & Under 14 Players on Wednesday evening from 7:30pm-8:30pm. On Thursday 27 is Girls Coaching for Under 8s, 10s, 12s & 14s at 6:45pm, Girls Coaching for Under 15s & 16s is at 8pm and Youths Training at 8pm. On Friday 28 is Academy Training for Under 6s & 7s at 5:30pm, Academy Training for Under 8s & 9s is at 6pm and Under 13 Training at 7pm and Registration for Under 13 Players(born 2008) is on Friday evening from 6:45pm-7:15pm. On Saturday 29 is Under 11 Training (players born 2010) at 9am, Cahir Park Football For All is at 12pm and Junior Ladies Training is at 8pm. New Players welcome.

Please ensure you complete the club health questionnaire before attending training see link on our Facebook page. Thank you.

Cahir GAA Club

Works -Despite the past week being very wet, training is going very well and there is great interest. The lads are enjoying the freedom after the long lockdown. The weather also affected the work in the main GAA field but the goalmouths are now sodded and after a couple of weeks of settling in, the field should be available for games. Thanks to Brian Queeney and Daniel Moloney for helping with the resodding.

Draw the Joker – Last Sunday our Draw the Joker jackpot was not won. Óisin Quinn won €100, Deirdre O’Dwyer and Anne Flood won €50 each, Conor Kirwan won €30 and Anne Queeney won €20. Next week’s jackpot is €9,200.

Minors - The Club are very proud of two of our young players Oisin Maher and Tom Delaney who have been selected on the County Minor Hurling panel for this year. This is a result of years of training and coaching by the Club coaches and their families. We wish the two lads the best of luck and hope they will help to bring success to Tipperary in 2021.

Juvenile Notes - Training is going well and we look forward to the Championship starting week commencing June 7 for all grades. We will be having a Membership Registration night this week; details will be confirmed on the Groups text.



Cahir Park Golf Club

Irish U16 Boys' Amateur Open

We are delighted to announce that Cahir Park Golf Club will hold the Irish U16 Boys' Amateur Open for 2021.

The tournament will take place between August 18 and August 20.

The Pro Shop

The Pro Shop at Cahir Park Golf Club stocks a range of clubs, shoes, clothing, balls, bags and more from all the leading names in the game.

The brands include Titlest, Cobra, Ping and Callaway. The shop also offers electric trolley rental. Each trolley has a built in GPS.

Pop into the lads and see what they have to offer or phone them on 052744 1474.

Club Lotto

Thank you for your continued support. The Lotto results for Sunday, May 23 are as follows: Jackpot €1150:

No Jackpot winner this week.

Lucky Dip Winners of €25: Tom Whitford, Emmett Hull

Lucky Dip prizes can be collected from the Pro Shop at Cahir Park Golf Club.

Junior Golf

For anyone with kids who might be interested in Junior Golf at Cahir Park Golf Club please contact the Pro Shop for more information by phoning them on 052744 1474

Pro-Am

Cahir Park Golf Club will once again team up with the PGA of Ireland to hold a Pro-Am in 2021. The tournament will take place on Tuesday August 10.