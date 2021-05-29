Nenagh Court: Motorist fined total of €800 after trailer uncoupled on Tipperary motorway

A motorist who was towing a trailer was before Nenagh Court after the trailer decoupled from the vehicle that was pulling it.

Martin Brunell of 142 Cashel Road, Crumlon, Dublin 12, pleaded to careless driving, failing to secure a load properly and having an overloaded trailer, and failing to have a trailer coupled properly at Annaholty, Birdill, on March 2, 2020.

The court heard that Mr Brunell had been towing a load of steel when the trailer wobbled and decoupled on the M7.

His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, told the court that it had been lucky that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

He said Mr Brunell was 56 years old and had got the trailer from a rental company to bring the steel to Kerry.

Mr Spencer said it had been the rental company that had attached the trailer to Mr Brunell’s vehicle.

He admitted his client had overloaded the trailer.

However, Mr Spencer said that Mr Brunell had been driving at a low speed in wet conditions.

He pointed out that there had already been an accident at the same location earlier that day.

He said Mr Brunell, who needed his licence for work, and his father, who had been been with him on the day, had been shaken by the accident.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Brunell €300 for failing to secure a load properly.

She fined him €250 for careless driving and €250 for allowing a trailer to uncouple.

Judge MacGrath fixed recognizance in Mr Brunell’s own bond of €250.