Over €12,000 of Suspected Drugs Seized in Roscrea, Co Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of over €12,000 of suspected drugs in Roscrea, Co Tipperary on May 28, 2021.

Shortly after 11am Gardaí from Roscrea, the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house on Rosemary Street, Roscrea.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €9,300 of cannabis herb, €2,600 of cocaine and €225 worth of amphetamines.

Gardaí also seized mixing agent and a weighing scales. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Nenagh Garda where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and was due to appear before Ennis District Court on Friday evening at 5pm.