Ex St Michael's player scores stunning solo goal in SSE Airtricity League against Bray Wanderers

Cappawhite's Willie Armshaw proved the hero for Limerick side Treaty United when he came off the substitutes' bench to fire his side in front in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field.

The former St Michael's FAI Junior Cup winning hero scored a terrific solo goal in the 86th minute to break the deadlock, before an own goal two minutes later helped Treaty Utd seal a precious 2-0 victory.

Friday night's win saw Treaty United jump up to fourth place in the First Division table ahead of the mid-season break.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty Utd side return to action on Friday, June 11 with an away date against Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm.

Limerick Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United goalscorer Willie Armshaw following Friday night's win at the Markets Field.

Willie Armshaw's stunning solo goal