Tipperary GAA starting them young - new nursery on the way

GAA Nursery on the way soon

Ballylooby/Castlegrace GAA Nursery coming soon for kids born 2016/17.

Further details from: 087- 7970018 or 086-8036872 or 086-0488878.

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto

Lotto results May 25, no jackpot winner this week. Numbers drawn 2, 3, 5 & 16. Next weeks jackpot €3,300.

No match 3 winners. Four lucky dips: Sharon Rossiter, Ollie Walsh, John McCarthy and Nellie Meehan

Thanks for your continued support.

Draw streamed live on Facebook 9pm every Tuesday. The club extend their thanks for your continued support. Tickets available at usual outlets and also on Clubforce.com- Ballylooby/ Castlegrace GAA

Sympathy

The death occurred of Mary Martin, Killroe, Ballylooby. We extend our sympathy to all the Martin family, neighbours and friends. Mary’s funeral mass took place in St Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby, on Monday May 24 followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Michael Hackett, Ballylooby and late of Frehans Newcastle and also Michael’s sister Mary, late of Dublin and Frehans Newcastle. The funeral mass for both Michael and Mary took place in Ballybacon Church followed by internment in adjoining cemetery on May 26.

May they rest in peace.