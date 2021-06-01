Only in Tipperary - Free gardening lessons rained off but hopefully they'll blossom soon

Rained off - Free Gardening Sessions



Due to the recent spell of wet weather the planned free gardening sessions in Mullinahone for adults which were to have been held in the Pocket Park on Monday evenings 6pm to 8pm had to be cancelled.

It was hoped that they would commence again on Monday last, May 31.

As numbers are confined to 8 to 10 adults, you need to book your place with Deirdre on 087-2038036.