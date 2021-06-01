Tipperary's 'Golden Wanderers' to hold virtual walk for Cancer fundraiser this Bank Holiday Weekend

Golden Wanderers virtual walk this Bank Holiday weekend



In preparation for our Moylagh JFK 50 mile walk on August 7 the Golden Wanderers will be doing a virtual walk for Cancer over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

We are doing this walk in memory of Pat Griffin, our former caretaker, who sadly passed away last year after a hard fought battle with cancer. We invite you all to take part with us and walk as little or as much as you like, anywhere you like.



The link to donate is attached here www.idonate.ie/ GoldenWanderers470 and there will also be buckets available in Gala, Golden Post office, Slice and The Butcher's if you wish to donate. All money collected goes to Irish Cancer services.