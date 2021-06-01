They're up and running in mid Tipperary with Fit4Life programme - why not come along?

Fit4Life programme up and running

Dualla-Ballytarsna-Boherlahan Athletic Club are hosting the Fit4Life programme which commenced on Monday last, May 31 at 8 pm in the Community Field, Dualla and will continue for eight weeks.

Fit4life is a programme for all adults, whether you are a complete beginner or a regular jogging/runner. Participants are grouped by ability for training sessions allowing runners/walkers to train at an appropriate level.

There is progression from walking to jogging to running. No previous experience is needed.

Membership will open for juvenile members from late August as we prepare for the cross-country season and more.

For further information, email dbbathleticclub @gmail.com or follow on Facebook @dbbathletic