The long wait is over in west Tipperary - club action resumes with first hurling game

The waiting is finally over and on Wednesday night next, June 9, in Sean Treacy Park will see a return to action with the long awaited 2020 West Junior B Hurling Semi Final clash between Sologhead and Cashel King Cormacs. Throw-in time of 7.30pm.

With no opportunity to play any challenge games it is hoped that all the individual and limited collective training sessions will pay dividends against what are always formidable opposition.

A reminder that player membership is now due, €35 for adult and €20 for students, and has to be paid prior to first competitive game. Payment can be paid to Nicholas Lonergan or online on the link which can be found on the Sologhead Facebook page.

Congratulations to Brian Garvin and Claire Morrissey of Cullen who were married recently. Both come from two well known GAA families with Brian who hails from Westmeath played a major role in Sologhead's drive to their County Final Football success.