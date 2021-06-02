Great sadness and sympathy as Tipperary family suffer double bereavement in space of week

SINCERE SYMPATHY

We also extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Michael Hackett, Ballylooby and formerly of Frehans, Ballybacon, Ardfinnan and his sister Mary Hackett, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Frehans, Ballybacon, Ardfinnan who both passed away last week.

To their sisters, Sr Margaret, Pat and Monica, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews relatives and friends we extend our condolences. May they Rest in Peace.

Mary’s and Michael’s Funeral Mass took place on Wednesday, May 26, in Ballybacon Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace.