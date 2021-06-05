Litter still a major problem for one Tipperary village but the work goes on unabated

Ballingarry Tidy Towns



Work continues unabated now that we know that there will be a Tidy Towns Competition this year, which will be delivered in a different way from previous years in that as a result of the pandemic, the adjudication process will be conducted remotely.

Now is the time for every household to get involved by keeping the area around their property neat and tidy – if necessary to paint the front of the building and power-wash the footpath and pick up any litter.

Also putting out window boxes would greatly enhance the appearance of each dwelling. Entry to this year’s competition will be by electronic means.



The closing date for the main competition will be Friday, July 2, 2021.



Sad to say but litter continues to be a major problem.