Green shoots for tourism in Tipperary with noticeable increase in visitors

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group stepped up a gear last week with the announcement that the competition will go ahead this year. There is a noticeable increase in visitors to the town with families enjoying the sunshine last weekend.

Along with this extra footfall unfortunately comes extra maintenance and TT members are keeping the streets patrolled for litter. These volunteers tip away unnoticed or without any recognition but it’s much appreciated when the town looks well.

Flower planters went out on the streets and on the poles last week but these will take time to fill out and it’s possible that the third year recycled geraniums are at an end so replacements are due next year. A new flower bed was created at the entrance to Townspark also and thanks this week to Andrew Fanning Motors for his sponsorship of this project.

A number of residents’ associations are very active recently and baskets have gone up in Woodview and Beechpark as well as the wildflower beds progressing nicely at Hogan Square.

Most of the approach roads have now been planted with sustainable perennials and this should help costs in the coming years as well as ticking a box in the national competition.

The Inch Field will have finishing works done this coming week if the weather holds up so the grass seeds can get in and also we are planning a new flower bed along the Swiss Walk as a council special project grant and co-funded by Tidy Towns with HSK as the main sponsor. This will consist of fruit trees, wildflower and scented ground cover and once it matures it will be a beautiful feature in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, painting on the cemetery railing has commenced and it’s all hands on deck for this venture for a few days while the weather is fine.

We meet Wednesday evenings at 7pm at the hut and the usual social distancing and team pods will apply.